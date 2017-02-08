Brazil files WTO complaint against Canada over assistance to Bombardier
Brazil said Wednesday it has launched a formal complaint to the World Trade Organization over Canadian subsidies to the aerospace industry, hours after the federal government announced $372.5-million in interest-free loans to Bombardier. "Canadian subsidies artificially affect the international competitiveness of the sector, in a manner inconsistent with Canada's WTO obligations," the Brazilian government said in a statement.
