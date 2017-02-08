Brazil files WTO complaint against Ca...

Brazil files WTO complaint against Canada over assistance to Bombardier

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Brazil said Wednesday it has launched a formal complaint to the World Trade Organization over Canadian subsidies to the aerospace industry, hours after the federal government announced $372.5-million in interest-free loans to Bombardier. "Canadian subsidies artificially affect the international competitiveness of the sector, in a manner inconsistent with Canada's WTO obligations," the Brazilian government said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16) 44 min Hugh Jass - Conse... 3
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 51 min Al Zheimer - Cons... 4
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... 1 hr william 3
News Trudeau visits territories for first time since... 1 hr its yer tax cash 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 12 hr Aponi 13
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... 22 hr others-say 1
why are Canadians so gay? (Dec '12) Wed BMCTHEPHE 385
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,085 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC