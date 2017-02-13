Blast of winter continues to dump snow across southern B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for many areas along the south coast and the southern interior of the province, including the Fraser Valley where flurries have been flying since Friday. The agency says another five to 10 centimetres of snow are expected to fall in area, which includes Abbotsford and Chilliwack, before easing off Sunday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|East Coasters eh
|22
|Canadian pension plan managers try to weight ri...
|6 hr
|wILL U REMEMBER
|1
|Is Electric Toothbrush better? (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Michelle
|2
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|16 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|4
|Canadian law students to unite to study issues ...
|16 hr
|Meanwhile
|1
|Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem
|16 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Oakville Peace Circle shows support for mosque
|16 hr
|Meanwhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC