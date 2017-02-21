Bear spray assault in Mount Pearl lea...

Bear spray assault in Mount Pearl leads to arrest

12 hrs ago

An arrest was made Friday morning after a female was assaulted with bear spray in Mount Pearl, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary reports. When Patrol Services responded, the suspect had already left the scene.

Chicago, IL

