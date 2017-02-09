BC Hydro reports 19,000 Vancouver Island customers without power
3 more crews headed to #SunshineCoast . The south Island is seeing outages in Saanich, Victoria, Duncan, Ganges, View Royal, Langford, Lake Cowichan, North Cowichan, Highlands and Central Saanich.
