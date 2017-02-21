BC Budget: Property transfer tax take...

BC Budget: Property transfer tax take to drop to $1.54 billion as hot market cools

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Penticton Western

The cooling of the supercharged Lower Mainland real estate market means less money will flow to government coffers from every property transaction. The frenzied market and red-hot prices that peaked last spring had sent the property transfer tax revenue ballooning to more than $2 billion in 2016 - nearly triple the amount collected in 2012 and more than the combined resource revenue from forestry, mining and energy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penticton Western.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I... 7 hr wheres the beef 1
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... 7 hr wheres the beef 1
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... 7 hr need 2 flush some 1
News Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ... 7 hr need 2 flush some 1
News Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ... 7 hr what a mess 1
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... 7 hr what a mess 1
HYDRO CENSORSHIP in MANITOBA TOPIX FORUM ! 11 hr No Wynne situation 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,533 • Total comments across all topics: 279,054,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC