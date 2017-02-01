Banner hung on Kellie Leitch's constituency office calls on the MP to resign
Police are investigating a banner draped over Ontario MP Kellie Leitch's constituency office that invokes the Quebec City mosque shooting and urges the controversial Conservative leadership candidate to resign. The banner, stretching nearly the full height of the single-storey building, says, "Hate puts us all at risk," and bears the names of the six people killed in Sunday's mosque shooting in Quebec City, along with the hashtag #notmyMP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truth and Reconciliation forum set for Feb. 13 ...
|1 hr
|no reconciliatio...
|1
|Oakville Community Foundation holds community d...
|1 hr
|no debates no truths
|1
|Oakville Community Foundation facilitates commu...
|1 hr
|other truths
|1
|Canada's Groundhogs predict early spring
|2 hr
|CO2 eh
|1
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|15 hr
|You Are Fired
|18
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|21 hr
|oh good
|7
|Rebel Media/Canada
|23 hr
|where they belong
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC