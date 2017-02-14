B.C. public elementary schools show improvement: Fraser Institute
Out of the 61 schools to show improvement since 2011/2012, 57 of them were public schools. However, independent schools continue to outrank public schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Saanich News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students to attend two-day Risk Watch Safety Blitz (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|oversight
|3
|Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-...
|4 hr
|reconciliation eh
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|8 hr
|global warming is...
|43
|Oakville MP John Oliver supports legislation to...
|Mon
|2 much spare time
|1
|Alberta tourism expected to have strong year du... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|4
|Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|45
|How do you like Canadian border customs? (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Snowbird stay home
|46
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC