B.C. moves to require pet breeder licences
The B.C. government has moved to require licensing or registration of pet breeders, billed as a crackdown on "puppy mills" that mistreat animals bred for sale. Agriculture Minister Norm Letnick introduced legislation Monday that would authorize an external agency, probably the SPCA, to regulate breeding of dogs and cats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keremeos Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|3 hr
|Brain Pilaster - ...
|6
|Halton police services board to review sexual a...
|9 hr
|did u know
|1
|Toronto cops face illegal immigrant dilemma
|15 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|What's on this week (Jul '14)
|17 hr
|lop
|97
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|19 hr
|Justin in town 2day
|1
|Miltonian's humanitarian trip to Attawapiskat a...
|Sun
|Where do Royaliti...
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Sun
|Dark Whatever
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC