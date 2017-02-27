B.C. company awarded $230-million shipbuilding contract
A Vancouver-area shipyard has been handed a $230-million contract to help create the latest vessel in the federal government's national shipbuilding plan. The agreement will see shipbuilding company Seaspan develop and finalize plans to build two joint supply ships for the Royal Canadian Navy, with construction of the vessels expected to begin next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|4 min
|WHITE CRACKER BEGONE
|9
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|7 min
|WHITE CRACKER BEGONE
|10
|Ensuring newcomers know Canadian values up to C...
|8 min
|SEND YANKS BACK
|3
|Toronto cops face illegal immigrant dilemma
|3 hr
|Righty01
|3
|COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau...
|4 hr
|Gas the mob
|3
|Justice system in B.C. "close to crisis" says C...
|11 hr
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Halton police services board to review sexual a...
|Mon
|did u know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC