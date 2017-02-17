At ceremony, refugees speak of gratitude: 'I think we'll find our identity now'
Jelele Etefa and her husband Bona Dhina sang the Canadian anthem, waved plastic flags and repeated a citizenship oath at a Halifax waterfront museum Monday. It was the end of a long trek for the Ethiopian refugees, who were aware of the moment's particular poignancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Louis Riel song uses music to teach history
|6 hr
|chugs are still pos
|6
|HYDRO CENSORSHIP in MANITOBA TOPIX FORUM !
|7 hr
|highway391north - MB
|3
|Manitoba Hydro Project to strengthen reliabilit...
|7 hr
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|1
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|7 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|LIBERALS Leading The World into The Future !
|7 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU has at Least 5 TERMS in Office !
|9 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC