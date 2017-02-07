Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate To Canada" Ever Since The Election
Within hours of polls closing on Election Day, Canada's immigration site crashed as thousands of Americans started plotting ways to flee the country. Apparently, Arizonans can take partial credit.
