Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus drivers calling for safety barriers
There are 3 comments on the CBC News story from 1 hr ago, titled Are shields the answer? Fatal stabbing has bus drivers calling for safety barriers.
Bryce Hoye is a journalist and science writer with a background in wildlife biology. Before joining CBC Manitoba, he worked for organizations like the Canadian Wildlife Service monitoring birds in Manitoba, the Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia and Alberta.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 14 hrs ago
ASK the BUS DRIVERS what THEY want !
An Escabe Door ?
A Shield ?
Both ?
This driver was killed OUT-SIDE the Bus !.. Nothing Bus Builders could do !
Winnipeg, Canada
#2 13 hrs ago
they want the chugs to cease & desist, just like everyone else.
Winnipeg, Canada
#3 12 hrs ago
Just like Everybody Else ?
Cease and Desist ?.. Not Ride a Bus Any More ?.. You Just Stupid !
The WHITE BUS DRIVER was In Court on Perv Charges !
Where Exactly did He Grab the Sleeping Passenger ?
