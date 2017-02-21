Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in On...

Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legislature

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

A Liberal backbencher who introduced an anti-Islamophobia motion that unanimously passed the Ontario legislature Thursday says, despite all-party support, she has received racist backlash. The motion from Nathalie Des Rosiers called on the legislature to "stand against all forms of hatred, hostility, prejudice, racism and intolerance," rebuke a "growing tide of anti-Muslim rhetoric and sentiments" and condemn all forms of Islamophobia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario wants to end most preliminary inquiries 7 hr Meanwhile 1
News Living wage for Durham region pegged at $17 an ... 18 hr bare minimum 1
News Brace for impact of U.S. softwood lumber duties... 18 hr Jim Carr MY Rep 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Thu Commandant Hard Ass 11
News New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14) Wed Gib 8
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... Wed tomin cali 13
News Council poised to approve call for public inqui... Wed Obewan Katz 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,936 • Total comments across all topics: 279,106,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC