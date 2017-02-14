'Amazing dog lovers' come together to offer vet services for First Nations dogs
Volunteers drove hundreds of kilometres to pick up dogs from First Nations communities and bring them to a mobile vet clinic in Treherne, Man., where each dog was fixed and received vaccinations. A Manitoba dog-rescue group held a spay and neuter clinic that fixed and vaccinated 80 dogs from eight southern Manitoba First Nations communities over the weekend.
