A rundown of this year's Canadian Gra...

A rundown of this year's Canadian Grammy nominees

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Among them is one for best rap album for "Views" and a record of the year nod with Rihanna for "Work," which is also competing for best pop duo or group performance. - Justin Bieber holds four nominations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15) 4 hr santro 44
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... 15 hr BLM 2
News Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U.... 15 hr BLM 1
News Trudeau booed in NWT 23 hr Flash 1
News Trudeau meets Trump: How past PMs have dealt wi... 23 hr Flash 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... 23 hr Flash 1
News Arsonist targeting abandoned buildings in nearb... 23 hr Flash 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,799,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC