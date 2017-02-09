a flu shot is administered in Barre, ...

a flu shot is administered in Barre, Vt., Nov.18, 2004. the Canadian Press/Ap/Toby Talbot

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: 680News

This season's influenza vaccine is estimated to have been more than 40 per cent effective in preventing illness with the dominant H3N2 viral strain in Canadians who got their shots, a national network of infectious diseases experts says. The Canadian Sentinel Practitioner Surveillance Network determines vaccine effectiveness by analyzing how many inoculated people tested positive for the flu virus compared to those who were unvaccinated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brace yourself Toronto: Snow could make for a m... 1 hr messy 1
News Updated: Fire inside industrial size roasting o... 1 hr Cook 1
News Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n... 8 hr skinny 1
News Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings? 9 hr Frosty 1
Free ISMAILI DATE SITE | ISMAILI SPARK WEBSITE ... 11 hr joshi 4
Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15) 19 hr santro 43
News Montreal conference highlights growing populari... 19 hr great eh lol 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,139 • Total comments across all topics: 278,730,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC