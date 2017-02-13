131 Canadians travelled to Switzerlan...

131 Canadians travelled to Switzerland for doctor-assisted death in 2016 despite law here

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: CBC News

Kathleen Harris is a senior writer in the CBC's Parliament Hill bureau. Before joining the online reporting team, she worked for CBC News Network's Power & Politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ... 14 min Republican Zombies 2
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... 9 hr WolvesPhartss 2
lSLAMOFILE TRUDEAU MORON==>>THIS WILL BE YOUR L... 10 hr TRUMP ISRIGHT 1
News Trudeau invited to his 'favourite spot in Canada' 10 hr watch 4 WereWolves 1
News Kevin O'Leary to make debut at Conservative deb... 11 hr watch 4 WereWolves 1
News What will Trump want from Canada on Nafta? a Us... 13 hr Stop Statism 2
Canada Pension Plan at 55-Yes!. (Oct '11) 17 hr william 6
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,202 • Total comments across all topics: 278,571,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC