Worst highway bottlenecks, according to CAA
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 10 hrs ago, titled Worst highway bottlenecks, according to CAA. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
A report commissioned by the Canadian Automobile Association has identified Canada's 20 worst highway bottlenecks. The CAA report says the top 20 were found in just four cities - Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Quebec City.
Toronto, Canada
#1 2 hrs ago
