Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada, up to 40 centimetres expected
There are 1 comment on the Journal-Pioneer story from 11 hrs ago, titled Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada, up to 40 centimetres expected.
The Atlantic provinces are bracing for a winter wallop that could bring up to 40 centimetres of snow to parts of the region. Winter storm warnings have been issued for Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and for parts of eastern New Brunswick and western Newfoundland.
