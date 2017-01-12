Wettest, snowiest December in Muskoka in decades: Environment Canada
There are 1 comment on the Muskoka Today story from Yesterday, titled Wettest, snowiest December in Muskoka in decades: Environment Canada.
The final numbers are in and it proves December was one of the wettest and snowiest in decades. On the highways and in town getting around in December was very tricky at times due to double the snowfall at 180 cms.
Toronto, Canada
#1 20 hrs ago
