Warning issued over carbon monoxide awareness after deaths in Maritimes

The Hawkins-Gignac Foundation for Carbon Monoxide Education warns that the only way to detect CO is with an approved CO alarm. The Hawkins-Gignac Foundation for Carbon Monoxide Education is warning people to stay safe after CO killed people in the Halifax area and New Brunswick.

