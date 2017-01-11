VIDEO: Former conservation officer seeks NDP nomination in Oak Bay-Gordon Head
BC NDP Leader John Horgan made the announcement this morning at The Oaks Restaurant in Oak Bay village. "Bryce Casavant is a born-and-raised Vancouver Islander who has what it takes to build a better B.C.," Horgan said.
