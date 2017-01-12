VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canada's charges against mine breach
MiningWatch Canada's private prosecution against the Mount Polley Mining Corporation and the B.C. government over the Mount Polley Mine tailings breach
MiningWatch Canada's private prosecution against the Mount Polley Mining Corporation and the B.C. government over the Mount Polley Mine tailings breach has had its first hiccup. In Williams Lake Provincial Court Friday, Feb. 13, Public Service of Canada prosecutor Alexander Clarkson said the Crown intended to enter a stay of proceedings.
Georgetown, Canada
#1 9 hrs ago
