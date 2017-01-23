Victoria courthouse tent city drugs p...

Victoria courthouse tent city drugs pollute soil

A government-commissioned environmental report says harmful chemicals from two suspected drug labs and gasoline and other fuels have contaminated the former site of a homeless camp at Victoria's courthouse. The report says clean-up efforts will involve removing nine trees and scraping away almost half a metre of contaminated soil to make way for a children's playground.

