Victims may feel most profound impact of guilty verdict in Quebec incest trial

15 hrs ago Read more: Ottawa Citizen

As disturbing details emerged through the incest and sexual abuse trial of Jacques Roger Lesage - the 79-year-old Val-des-Monts man found guilty Friday of sexually abusing two of his three daughters - the women who came forward to testify against him earned praise for giving a voice to thousands of nameless victims of sexual violence. Legal experts, academics and advocates for the rights of victims of sexual violence all kept a close watch on developments within the Gatineau courtroom, where, under the scrutiny of lawyers, the trial judge and jury, the public gallery and the press, the three women relived harrowing accounts of a chapter of their lives spent in constant fear of unspeakable abuse.

