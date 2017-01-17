Vancouver, Victoria pay tribute to Fi...

Vancouver, Victoria pay tribute to First Nations in Canada's 150th celebrations

All across the country celebrations have been planned to commemorate 150 years of Canadian confederation but in B.C.'s two biggest cities, there is a twist. In Vancouver the city has decided to modify the Canada 150 title used by the federal government to mark the sesquicentennial year by adding a plus sign, as in " Canada 150+ ."

