UPDATE 2-Canada's Penn West becomes l...

UPDATE 2-Canada's Penn West becomes latest oil producer to boost spending

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 5 Penn West Petroleum Ltd announced a higher-than-expected 2017 capital budget on Thursday, becoming the latest Canadian oil and gas producer to boost spending as global crude prices tick higher. Companies particularly focused on light oil such as Crescent Point Energy and ARC Resources have said they will spend more in 2017 than last year - signaling the siege mentality that permeated all parts of Canada's energy industry is lifting after more than two and a half years of slumping prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 4 hr StopKevinOLeary 17
free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12) 20 hr good 1 4 u 13
News 2017 RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards open ... Thu Double jeopardy 1
News Conservative MP Lisa Raitt sets sights on leade... Thu Raitt launched we... 1
News Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye... Thu Loads of Tax cash 1
News Oakville Beaver launches bold new Metroland loo... Wed nice pict 1
News looking for grandview/galt training school for ... (Oct '08) Wed Dedetischart 231
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Health Care
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,900 • Total comments across all topics: 277,657,405

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC