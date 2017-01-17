Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-dumping duties on cheap US drywall
There are 1 comment on the Journal-Pioneer story from 15 hrs ago, titled Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-dumping duties on cheap US drywall.
A union that represents workers in Canadian drywall factories is telling the prime minister a decision that could help the construction business might cost its members their jobs. The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers have written Justin Trudeau asking that cabinet reject a trade tribunal's recommendation to relax anti-dumping duties that were imposed on imported U.S. drywall.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 3 hrs ago
CANADA MAKES DRY-WALL !
TRUMP will use it along the Mehican Border !
