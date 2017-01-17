There are on the Journal-Pioneer story from 15 hrs ago, titled Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-dumping duties on cheap US drywall. In it, Journal-Pioneer reports that:

A union that represents workers in Canadian drywall factories is telling the prime minister a decision that could help the construction business might cost its members their jobs. The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers have written Justin Trudeau asking that cabinet reject a trade tribunal's recommendation to relax anti-dumping duties that were imposed on imported U.S. drywall.

