Uncharted territory if judge in 'knees together' case continues fight for job
A judge who asked a sex assault complainant why she couldn't keep her "knees together'' could be headed into uncharted territory if he continues to fight for his job. A Canadian Judicial Council committee, which held a public hearing in Calgary in September, found Robin Camp's apology for his comments during a 2014 trial wasn't enough and urged he be removed from the bench.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|10 hr
|NOT ENOUGH
|1
|Young, Munson's A Brief Introduction To Fluid M...
|11 hr
|mark
|18
|why are Canadians so gay? (Dec '12)
|11 hr
|Miamigirl15
|381
|The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of R...
|13 hr
|what to tell them
|1
|Winter-weary rejoice: Climatologist says more w...
|14 hr
|Pearl
|1
|U.S. dairy groups urge Trump to set his sights ...
|14 hr
|is more trouble c...
|1
|How these volunteers save low-income kids from ...
|14 hr
|Pearl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC