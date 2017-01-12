U.S. dairy groups urge Trump to set his sights on Canadian dairy policies

U.S. dairy groups are calling on Donald Trump to set his sights on Canada's "protectionist" dairy practices as he seeks to safeguard American jobs. The International Dairy Foods Association, National Milk Producers Federation and U.S. Dairy Export Council, along with the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, say a planned national Canadian ingredients strategy to block U.S. exports is a violation of NAFTA and the World Trade Organization.

