U.S. city defends plan to draw water ...

U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great Lakes in face of opposition

There are 1 comment on the Chilliwack Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great Lakes in face of opposition. In it, Chilliwack Times reports that:

An American city is defending its plan to draw water from the Great Lakes, saying Canadian and U.S. mayors trying to block the move should be ignored. The Wisconsin city of Waukesha argues a decision last year that gave it permission to pipe water from Lake Michigan was error-free, protects the environment and does not need to be revisited in any way.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
mite get worse

Pickering, Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/world/canada/2017/01/pip...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... 4 hr legal xpert a fool 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... 5 hr tax was 2 end wit... 2
News Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e... 8 hr appealed 2 Fed Court 2
News Bolton couple travelled 3,500-miles a " to get ... (Oct '09) 8 hr xpert wants 2 kee... 36
News UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ... 10 hr nice goin NOT 1
News Trump-friendly lawmaker: Forget NAFTA, let's do... 10 hr mite be worse 2
News Internet charmed by small band of women who mar... 10 hr yet 1
What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08) Jan 22 CSA 21
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC