U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf space for American producers

The sale of B.C. wines in some of the province's grocery stores is being challenged by the United States government as a breach of Canada's commitments to the World Trade Organization. The American government says the decision to allow only B.C. wines to be sold in grocery stores is damaging to U.S. wine makers.

