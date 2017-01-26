Two charged with second-degree murder...

Two charged with second-degree murder, arrest warrant issued for one

Cape Breton Post

Police have one person in custody and have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a second in the stabbing death of a Moncton man on Tuesday. Both have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old Rodney Perry.

