TVO's $2M donation a rare gift for Canada's struggling news industry
There are 2 comments on the The Guardian story from 17 hrs ago, titled TVO's $2M donation a rare gift for Canada's struggling news industry. In it, The Guardian reports that:
A $2 million donation to TVO is being hailed as a boost for the financially struggling media industry, but experts say it's unlikely to spur similar investments because the country's laws discourage philanthropic funding of news. The endowment, from the Barry and Laurie Green Charitable Trust and Goldie Feldman, is intended to cover the costs of creating four local journalism hubs in Ontario, starting with Thunder Bay.
Pickering, Canada
#1 9 hrs ago
Toronto, Canada
#2 5 hrs ago
