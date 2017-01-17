There are on the The News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump uncertainty may be 'golden moment' for Canadian firms to invest: expert. In it, The News reports that:

A well-known trade expert is pitching the counter-intuitive idea that widespread uncertainty tied to president-elect Donald Trump's protectionist vows has likely created a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity for companies. Export Development Canada's Peter Hall says he's been advising business leaders to consider swooping in on investment opportunities here and abroad while others sit idle from fear over the trade and tax changes being floated in the U.S. The economist admits it's risky, but argues that American trade policy will stay closer to the status quo than what has been discussed by Trump's incoming administration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The News.