There are on the Western Star story from 10 hrs ago, titled Trump looms large as Canada, allies finalize plans for NATO mission to Latvia. In it, Western Star reports that:

President Donald Trump will loom large when representatives from several NATO countries gather here this week to finalize plans for deployment of a Canadian-led battle group to Latvia starting in the spring. Canada agreed last year to lead one of four multinational NATO forces in eastern Europe as the military alliance sought to bolster its presence and provide a check on Russian aggression in the region.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Western Star.