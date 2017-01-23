Trump-friendly lawmaker: Forget NAFTA...

Trump-friendly lawmaker: Forget NAFTA, let's do one-on-one deal with Canada

12 hrs ago

A well-connected U.S. congressman is calling for the United States to work out a one-on-one trade arrangement with Canada instead of updating the three-party North American Free Trade Agreement. Chris Collins is a trade-skeptical Republican from New York state who happened to be congressional liaison between lawmakers and Donald Trump's presidential transition team.

Canada

