Trudeau urges mayors to keep close ties with American counterparts
There are 1 comment on the The Toronto Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trudeau urges mayors to keep close ties with American counterparts. In it, The Toronto Star reports that:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with mayors of Canada's biggest cities to discuss cross-border trading, the opiod crisis and the federal government's infrastructure program. Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, right, look on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey at the start of a big city mayors meeting in Ottawa Friday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
|
Pickering, Canada
|
#1 3 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|3 hr
|stupid move
|1
|Do Immigrants Hate White Canadians? (Aug '12)
|5 hr
|Furstsettker
|341
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|6 hr
|doomedtrump
|3
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|10 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Canada isn't safe place for me also. even in Ot... (Mar '15)
|14 hr
|santro
|42
|Jay Baruchel's 'Man Seeking Woman' goes in new ...
|19 hr
|Erin
|1
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|20 hr
|Erin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC