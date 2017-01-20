There are on the The Toronto Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trudeau urges mayors to keep close ties with American counterparts. In it, The Toronto Star reports that:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with mayors of Canada's biggest cities to discuss cross-border trading, the opiod crisis and the federal government's infrastructure program. Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, right, look on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey at the start of a big city mayors meeting in Ottawa Friday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Toronto Star.