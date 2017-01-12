Trudeau speaks of common political mi...

Trudeau speaks of common political mission with Trump of supporting middle class

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reminded a large town hall audience in Nova Scotia that he and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump rode to power through committing to help the middle class, though he conceded working with the new regime is going to present challenges. Talking in the centre of a hockey rink before about 3,000 people in Halifax on Monday, Trudeau responded to a question from an audience member who asked whether he expects he'll have to resist some of the Republican president's policies.

Canada

