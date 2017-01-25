Trudeau says he doesn't know bill det...

Trudeau says he doesn't know bill details but supports his justice minister

7 hrs ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has continued his town hall tour of Canada with a rather friendly and low-key public meeting in Saskatoon. Trudeau was greeted with a standing ovation Wednesday night before taking questions that gave him an opportunity to explain his government's position on a series of topics including the carbon tax and indigenous issues.

Canada

