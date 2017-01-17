Trudeau not first politician to face heat for ride in Aga Khan's helicopter

If only Justin Trudeau had bumped into Earl Deveaux at the airport in the Bahamas - he might have been able to save himself a chopper-load of political grief. After all, Deveaux - formerly the island nation's environment minister - has himself been a passenger on board the Aga Khan's private helicopter, just like Trudeau, and was made to suffer the professional consequences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.