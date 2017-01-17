Trudeau not first politician to face ...

Trudeau not first politician to face heat for ride in Aga Khan's helicopter

If only Justin Trudeau had bumped into Earl Deveaux at the airport in the Bahamas - he might have been able to save himself a chopper-load of political grief. After all, Deveaux - formerly the island nation's environment minister - has himself been a passenger on board the Aga Khan's private helicopter, just like Trudeau, and was made to suffer the professional consequences.

Canada

