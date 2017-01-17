Trudeau not first politician to face heat for ride in Aga Khan's helicopter
If only Justin Trudeau had bumped into Earl Deveaux at the airport in the Bahamas - he might have been able to save himself a chopper-load of political grief. After all, Deveaux - formerly the island nation's environment minister - has himself been a passenger on board the Aga Khan's private helicopter, just like Trudeau, and was made to suffer the professional consequences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du...
|54 min
|Bad Homber Wallers
|1
|Canadian 420 Ice Tea
|4 hr
|420 with me
|1
|What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08)
|16 hr
|CSA
|21
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|16 hr
|Granny
|1
|A 'Shark Tank' celebrity hopes to emulate Trump...
|16 hr
|Vote 4 Charlie An...
|2
|Trump looms large as Canada, allies finalize pl...
|16 hr
|Vote 4 Charlie An...
|1
|Angus moves into second phase of possible NDP l...
|17 hr
|Vote 4 Charlie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC