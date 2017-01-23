Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Trump as Liberals wrap retreat
Justin Trudeau edged his way across a political tightrope Tuesday, doing his level best not to glance down at the perils lurking below. Shattered credibility on climate change and women's rights, two of his policy cornerstones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|18 hr
|legal xpert a fool
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|19 hr
|tax was 2 end wit...
|2
|Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e...
|22 hr
|appealed 2 Fed Court
|2
|Bolton couple travelled 3,500-miles a " to get ... (Oct '09)
|22 hr
|xpert wants 2 kee...
|36
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Tue
|nice goin NOT
|1
|U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great...
|Tue
|mite get worse
|1
|Trump-friendly lawmaker: Forget NAFTA, let's do...
|Tue
|mite be worse
|2
|What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08)
|Jan 22
|CSA
|21
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC