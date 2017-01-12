Trudeau holds town halls in Atlantic Canada after rocky start to goodwill tour
Maritimers will have a chance to question Justin Trudeau about regional issues as he begins the second week of his roving campaign to reconnect with ordinary Canadians. The prime minister kicks off the Atlantic leg of his national outreach tour in Halifax today with a visit to a local coffee shop and a town hall forum hosted by the city's mayor.
