Trudeau holds town halls in Atlantic ...

Trudeau holds town halls in Atlantic Canada after rocky start to goodwill tour

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Maritimers will have a chance to question Justin Trudeau about regional issues as he begins the second week of his roving campaign to reconnect with ordinary Canadians. The prime minister kicks off the Atlantic leg of his national outreach tour in Halifax today with a visit to a local coffee shop and a town hall forum hosted by the city's mayor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More immigrants coming to Atlantic Canada, but ... 6 hr same gone on be4 1
News Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ... 6 hr lotsa cash wasted... 1
News Halton Women's Place hosting International Wome... 6 hr MLK 1
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada 8 hr PILASTER PIN-UPS 6
News Mayor lists Town's 2014 accomplishments and upc... (Dec '14) 9 hr just like tricky 20
News Trudeau will not stop on P.E.I. for his trip ea... 9 hr Galen 1
News Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation ... 9 hr Galen 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,970,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC