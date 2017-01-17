Top CEOs to earn more by lunch than average worker in 2017
Canada's highest-paid CEOs are projected to earn more before lunchtime Tuesday than the average working person's income for all of 2017, says a report released by a think tank that tracks executive compensation. The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives estimates this year's elite group of chief executive officers will earn the average, full-time Canadian wage by 11:47 a.m. on the first working day for many Canadians.
