Top CEOs to earn more by lunch than a...

Top CEOs to earn more by lunch than average worker in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Canada's highest-paid CEOs are projected to earn more before lunchtime Tuesday than the average working person's income for all of 2017, says a report released by a think tank that tracks executive compensation. The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives estimates this year's elite group of chief executive officers will earn the average, full-time Canadian wage by 11:47 a.m. on the first working day for many Canadians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09) 53 min other sirens 8
U.S. comes first, Trump official says about Can... 1 hr Hat 2
News BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests 3 hr Yogi 1
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 4 hr Fed Up Yet eh 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 8 hr 24or6to4 3
News Trudeau holidays in another country as Canada b... Mon Nick 1
News Smiles for Life: An achievement in community se... Sun Gold 4 fillings eh 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. South Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,673 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,859

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC