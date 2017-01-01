Thousands take the plunge in polar bear swims across Canada
Kelsey Plett, left, and his wife Jill Plett celebrate their first wedding anniversary leaping into a frozen pond during the annual Polar Bear Dip in Calgary, Jan. 1, 2017. Over 70 people braved the elements to take part while temperatures dipped below -13C with a -21C windchill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau holidays in another country as Canada b...
|3 hr
|Nick
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|7 hr
|I voted for Trump
|2
|Smiles for Life: An achievement in community se...
|17 hr
|Gold 4 fillings eh
|1
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Bob
|11
|Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ...
|Sat
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES | ISMMAILI MATRIMONIAL | I...
|Sat
|Dont drink and drive
|2
|Calgary police arrest pilot accused of being im...
|Sat
|Dont drink and drive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC