The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of Russian 'illegal' sent to Canada and betrayed

Vladimir Putin's attempt to influence the U.S. election through a campaign of hacks and leaks was unsavory and brazen - which is to say, it was entirely consistent with Russian intelligence operations. After all, this was the same foreign intelligence apparatus that has repeatedly crept through Canadian cemeteries, looking for the graves of babies so it could steal their identities for its deep-cover spies, known as "illegals."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.