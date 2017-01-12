Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder M...

Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipeline benefits

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Langley Advance

Or hush money to at least not oppose Kinder Morgan while its Trans Mountain expansion project was in hearings before the National Energy Board. A total of 18 community benefit agreements worth $8.5 million were reached by the pipeline firm in B.C. and Alberta along 95 per cent of the corridor over the past three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada 19 hr NOT ENOUGH 1
Young, Munson's A Brief Introduction To Fluid M... 19 hr mark 18
why are Canadians so gay? (Dec '12) 19 hr Miamigirl15 381
News The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of R... 21 hr what to tell them 1
News Winter-weary rejoice: Climatologist says more w... 22 hr Pearl 1
News U.S. dairy groups urge Trump to set his sights ... 22 hr is more trouble c... 1
News How these volunteers save low-income kids from ... 22 hr Pearl 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC