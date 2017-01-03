SQ officer charged with sexual assault in Val-d'Or probe found dead at home
Alain Juneau was facing charges dating back to the 1990s, when he was a Surete du Quebec officer in the northern village of Schefferville, Que. A former Quebec provincial police officer facing sexual assault charges was recently found dead in his home in Rimouski, Que., the coroner's office confirmed Wednesday.
