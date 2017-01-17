Some hearings by the Canadian Judicia...

Some hearings by the Canadian Judicial Council into the conduct of judges

A Canadian Judicial Council inquiry committee has recommended federal Justice Robin Camp be removed from the bench after making inappropriate remarks when he was a provincial court judge presiding over a sex assault trial in Calgary. Lawyers for Camp have responded by saying removing him from the bench should be a last resort.

Canada

