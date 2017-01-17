Snowfall warning, special weather statements issued in N.L.
There are 1 comment on the The Compass story from 15 hrs ago, titled Snowfall warning, special weather statements issued in N.L..
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning and special weather statements for much of the province as a low-pressure system moves in. Western and central parts of Newfoundland will get up to 20 cm of snow this weekend, Environment Canada warns, and much of the rest of the province will get a blast of wintry weather.
Pickering, Canada
#1 13 hrs ago
